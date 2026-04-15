After season 29 win, Adam Levine to return for 'The Voice' season 30

Alexia Jayy, a member of Adam Levine's team, won The Voice season 29 on Tuesday night, and now Adam has confirmed that he's returning to the show for season 30.

He told People, "I will be back. I'm having so much fun doing it. Since I came back a few seasons ago it's just been a blast and I'm super happy to keep it going as long as they'll have me."

Season 30 will air this fall. The other coaches haven't been revealed yet. Season 29 was positioned as The Voice: Battle of Champions, with past winning coaches Adam, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend all competing to have one of their team members take home the title.

Season 30 will mark Adam's 19th on the show. An original coach, he stepped away from the show in May 2019, and then returned for season 27. He skipped season 28, then came back for this season.

As for Adam's day job, he and Maroon 5 have a show in May in Puerto Rico, and then a run of concerts in the U.K. and Europe through June and July, including an appearance at BST Hyde Park in London with OneRepublic. Their most recent album, Love Is Like, came out last summer.

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