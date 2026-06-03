Ahead of Tony Awards, Pink shares her Broadway dreams

Pink has never been in a Broadway show, but the star, who's hosting the Tony Awards Sunday night on CBS, has Broadway dreams.

Speaking to Billboard, Pink says she's been approached "many times" about turning her catalog into a Broadway musical but notes, "I don't know if I have an opinion just yet." She did, however, enjoy the musical & Juliet, which is based around songs written by Max Martin, including her hit "Perfect."

"I think & Juliet was the coolest. It's a really good show, I really liked it, and I was skeptical, even though I love Max Martin. I think anything is possible if it's done right," she tells Billboard. She adds she has also been asked to play Shakespeare in the show.

"I thought that was hilarious and awesome and would certainly be the role for me. But I’m not doing anything right now," she says, before sharing she'd be interested in writing an original musical.

Pink and her family recently moved to New York to support her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, 15, in her dreams of being a Broadway star. Pink tells E!, "She's doing the damn thing. She's in cabarets for charity, she's in workshops, she just did Carrie the musical -- which was dark. She's killing it. It's fun to watch."

On Sunday, Pink says she'll be "living out my childhood dreams" by performing a Chicago medley on the Tonys. "It's gonna be amazing," she tells Billboard.

As for new music, Pink says, "I’ve been writing some songs just because my heart needs it. But no, I don’t have any plans right now. I’m just mom-ing and seeing where the day takes us."

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