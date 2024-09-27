Ahead of tour launch, Billie Eilish finally releases video for "Birds of a Feather"

Billie Eilish's song "Birds of a Feather" has been in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for quite some time, but now we've finally got the video for the track, ahead of the launch of her tour in support of her album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

In the clip, directed by Aidan Zamiri, Billie sits alone in an office building. While she sings, an invisible force — which is likely love, given the lyrics of the song — pulls her backward on the chair she's sitting in, drags her across the floor, propels her through the wall and finally sends her crashing to the floor on top of broken glass.

As she continues the song, the same force pulls her up a wall, then drags her at high speed across the carpet, but she's smiling the whole time.

The North American leg of Billie's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR launches Sept. 29 in Québec, Canada, and is set to wrap up Dec. 17 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. On Oct. 19 she'll return to Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, with host Michael Keaton.

