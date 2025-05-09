Alex Warren cancels two more tour stops due to illness

Alex Warren has been forced to cancel two more shows on his tour due to illness.

Alex posted on his Instagram Story Friday that he would be postponing his Philadelphia and Montreal shows on doctor's orders. Earlier in the week, he canceled his show in Washington, D.C.

“My doctor is telling me if I wanna keep this tour on I need to take the next few days off..as you know I’ve been trying to sing through bronchitis and laryngitis and as I’ve done that I’ve actually made it worse,” he writes.

“I promise I’m coming back and I’ll be able to give you a show that you deserve,” he concludes, signing the message, “I love you and I’m sorry, Alex.”

The Philadelphia show was set to take place Sunday, while the Montreal show was scheduled for Monday.

In a bit of good news for Alex, his song "Ordinary" just notched its eighth week at number one on the U.K. Official Singles Chart.

