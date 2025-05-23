Alex Warren & Jelly Roll finally release 'Bloodline' collaboration

After endless teases, Alex Warren has finally unveiled his Jelly Roll collaboration, "Bloodlines." The two first debuted the song live during the Stagecoach Festival in California.

In a statement, Alex says, "'Bloodline' is a record about overcoming generational trauma … it’s a reminder that where you came from and the way you were raised doesn’t define who you are today.”

In the lyrics, Alex sings, "Take that pain, pass it down like photos on the wall/ Momma said, ‘Your dad’s to blame, but that’s his daddy’s fault’/ Oh, there’s no one left to call.”

Jelly sings, "Oh, I won't pretend that I know half the hеll you've seen/ But that don't mean that's something that you're destined to repeat/ Oh, you're stronger than you think."

In the stomp-and-clap chorus, the two sing, "If you got tomorrow then you still got time/ to break the chain that left you scarred/ From where you came isn't who you are."

There's no official video yet but based on clips on Instagram and TikTok, it seems to be some sort of medieval- themed visual where Alex and Jelly Roll are singing to a bunch of guys in a tavern. It's giving Game of Thrones, but as Jelly admits in a TikTok, "I've never seen Game of Thrones," as Alex stares at him, shocked.

Alex is currently out on his Cheaper Than Therapy tour. His song "Ordinary" has been #1 for nine weeks on the U.K. charts and currently sits at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.