Alex Warren and Jessie Murph score their first-ever top-10 albums

Alex Warren and Jessie Murph have scored the first top-10 albums of their careers.

Alex's album You'll Be Alright, Kid, first released back in September as You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter One), was expanded with 10 added songs and re-released on July 18. It was sitting at #19 on the Billboard 200, but now it's jumped to #5, with a sales increase of more than 200%. The album includes Alex's seven-week #1 hit, "Ordinary," as well as "On My Mind," his duet with ROSÉ.

As for Jessie, her album Sex Hysteria debuts at #8. It's her third charted album but her first top 10. It features her hit "Blue Strips," as well as the track "Touch Me Like a Gangster." On her Instagram Story, Jessie reacted to the news by writing, "I'm so emo. I love yall with my whole heart."

But the top 10 of the Billboard 200 is old hat for BTS, who debut at #10 with PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE (LIVE), the K-pop group's first live album. It's the group's eighth top-10 release. Billboard notes that it's the second live album to hit the top 10 in 2025, following Taylor Swift's Lover: Live From Paris, which reached #2 in January.

Also of note: Following the death of pop culture icon Ozzy Osbourne, his 2003 album The Essential Ozzy Osbourne jumps from #134 to #7 on the Billboard 200, reaching the top 10 for the first time. His most recent top-10 album was 2022's Patient Number 9.

And debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 is DON'T TAP THE GLASS, rapper Tyler, The Creator's new album. It's his fourth straight #1 release.

