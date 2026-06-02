Alex Warren, KATSEYE, SZA and more to teach in new season of 'Celebrity Substitute'

Alex Warren attends The BRIT Awards 2026 on Feb. 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Get ready, students: Professor Puth, Mr. Warren and Ms. SZA are ready to teach you some skills.

Charlie Puth, Alex Warren and SZA are three of the stars appearing in the third season of Celebrity Substitute, the Amazon digital series hosted by Julian Shapiro-Barnum. In the show, stars go to a real elementary school classroom and serve as a "substitute teacher," sharing their unique skills with the kids. Season 3 starts Tuesday, with new episodes releasing biweekly.

Other guests this season include KATSETYE, rapper Latto, Latin star Maluma and actors Tom Holland, Millie Bobby Brown, Quinta Brunson, Idris Elba, and Las Culturistas stars Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.

In every episode, Amazon purchases the classroom items on each teacher's wish list.

Past guests on Celebrity Substitute have included Noah Kahan, Billie Eilish, Role Model, Kehlani and Ed Sheeran.

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