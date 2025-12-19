Alex Warren named breakthrough artist of the year at TikTok Awards

Alex Warren is getting pretty good at picking up new artist honors.

After winning best new artist at the MTV Video Music Awards, he was named breakthrough artist of the year at Thursday night's TikTok Awards, triumphing over sombr, KATSEYE, Ravyn Lenae and Laufey. You can watch the TikTok Awards on demand via Tubi.

Alex is also nominated for best new artist at the Grammy Awards in February, where he'll be competing with sombr and KATSEYE again, as well as Addison Rae, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Leon Thomas and The Marías.

Meanwhile, Alex has reacted to another honor: His song "Ordinary" was selected by former president Barack Obama as one of his favorite songs or albums of 2025. He reposted Obama's post on his Instagram Story and wrote, "NO WAY," adding a happy tears emoji.

