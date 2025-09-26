Alex Warren to perform on college campuses as part of new mental wellness, music initiative

Alex Warren's current tour is called Cheaper Than Therapy, and he'll continue that mental health theme by performing free concerts on select college campuses.

Alex will perform at the Orpheum Theater in Madison, Wisconsin, on Oct. 16, and then at NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Oct. 18. The shows are part of Future Friends, a national initiative that brings live music, mental wellness programming and community action to college campuses.

In addition to the concert, there will be guest speakers, a DJ dance party and screenings of Common Denominator, a new series produced by Two Bridges, the organizers of the initiative. One of those episodes will feature Noah Kahan, who has partnered with Two Bridges in the past.

Additional Future Friends events will continue in November and through 2026.

Meanwhile, Alex has plenty of current friends. On Friday he posted a video on Instagram with onscreen text reading, "a kid from my show gave me a cake for my new tour and said, 'I'm sorry I tried my best.'" Alex shows what appears to be an ice cream cake to his wife; it has a sloppy inscription that reads, "Happy release day for 1st arena tour."

Alex wrote in the caption, "I can’t even have dairy but I will today just for him."

