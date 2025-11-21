Alex Warren reflects on achieving 'one of his biggest goals' — and proving his choir teacher wrong

Alex Warren is going to hit the road in 2026 for his first North American arena tour, Little Orphan Alex Live. Now that tickets have gone on sale, Alex has taken to his Instagram Story to share that his fans have made one of his dreams come true.

"Back when I started singing one of the biggest goals I had was to one day sell out Madison Square Garden... it seemed almost impossible but I always kept that in the back of my mind, hoping one day it would happen," he writes.

"Well I just got off the phone and we FULLY SOLD IT OUT IN UNDER 1 HOUR!!" he continues. "Words can't even describe how much this means to me."

"So many times I see these types of messages and I truly hope you believe me when I say this. I wouldn't be anywhere near here if it wasn't for you," Alex writes to fans. "Every show, every night I will always do everything I can to be there for you the same way you have been there for me. Thank you, forever thank you. I love you. You have forever changed my life."

On a lighter note, Alex posted a video of himself on Instagram with the text, "when I was a kid my choir teacher said I should quit singing... today I just sold out MSG in an hour." He wrote in the caption, "DO NOT let anyone say 'you can't do it.'"

Alex's tour kicks off in Nashville in May. Ahead of that, he'll compete for the best new artist Grammy on Feb. 1.

