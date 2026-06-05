Alex Warren releases 'Passenger,' reveals meaning of new album title

Alex Warren, 'Wildchild' (Atlantic Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

The meaning of Alex Warren's new album title has been revealed.

Wildchild will be out Aug. 28, and Alex says in a statement, "Growing up, my dad used to call me Wildchild so it's always had a special meaning and I even have it tattooed on me."

“Creating this album was really healing, therapeutic and a way for me to continue finding out more about myself," he continues. "This album really shows where I am in my life today and compared to my first album which feels like a man who is broken, this one is a man who's trying to heal."

"It’s been really nice to be able to confront those feelings and also be able to share them with the world to give everyone a transparent view into my life.”

In an interview with Hits Radio UK, Alex says the songs on the album can be summed up as, "I hate you, I love you, and I love my wife and I miss you." As he puts it, "I wanted to have at least a song or two for each emotion you feel."

Alex has also released "Passenger," a song from the new album that he's been teasing on social media. In the song's music video, Alex tries everything he can to get a girl's attention — he sings in front of her, shoots off confetti, uses a flamethrower, lifts weights and does magic tricks — but she just keeps on looking at her phone.

Finally, he drives a forklift through the wall, only to see her go off with the guy who was helping him do the magic tricks.

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