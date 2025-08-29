Alex Warren, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae add MTV VMA nods with new categories

Two new MTV VMAs social categories have been unveiled ahead of the awards show on Sept. 7: best group and song of the summer.

Round one of song of the summer voting runs from Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. ET on MTV's Instagram Story through Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. ET. Thanks to these nominations, Tate McRae adds two nods to her total, while Alex Warren, Sabrina Carpenter and Morgan Wallen add one each. But Lady Gaga still leads as the most-nominated artist this year, with 12 nods.

Here are the song of the summer nominees:

Addison Rae – "Headphones On"

Alex Warren – "Ordinary"

Benson Boone – "Mystical Magical"

BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman – "All The Way"

Chappell Roan – "The Subway"

Demi Lovato – "Fast"

Doja Cat – "Jealous Type"

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI – "Golden"

Jessie Murph – "Blue Strips"

Justin Bieber – "Daisies"

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – "Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)"

Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae – "What I Want"

Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County – "Love Me Not"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

sombr – "12 to 12"

Tate McRae – "Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)"

Voting for best group starts Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. ET on MTV's Instagram Story. It's a bracket-style face-off with three rounds. Voting closes Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. ET.

Here are the best group nominees:

aespa

All Time Low

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Evanescence

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

KATSEYE

My Chemical Romance

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

The Marías

twenty one pilots

The VMAs air live coast to coast from New York's UBS Arena at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV, and stream on Paramount+.

