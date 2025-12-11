Alex Warren, Taylor Swift are the RIAA’s 2025 top-certified artists

Alex Warren's album 'You'll Be Alright, Kid' (Atlantic Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

The Recording Industry Association of America, which hands out Gold and Platinum certifications, has announced its highest-certified music of 2025, and the big winners were Alex Warren and Taylor Swift.

Alex’s song “Ordinary” was the highest-certified single of the year, selling 3 million units. In fact, other than “Ordinary,” only two other songs were certified multi-Platinum singles this year: “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and “Nokia” by rapper Drake. Both were certified for sales of 2 million units.

On the album side, Taylor’s The Life of a Showgirl was tops: It was certified five-times Platinum for sales of 5 million units. The only other multi-Platinum album this year was rapper Cardi B‘s Am I the Drama?, which was certified for sales of 3 million units.

Earlier this year, Taylor had reached another RIAA milestone when she became the first and only female artist in history to surpass 100 million RIAA-certified album units overall.

There were only six albums that were certified Platinum this year, for sales of 1 million units: Lady Gaga‘s Mayhem, Sabrina Carpenter‘s Man’s Best Friend, Tate McRae‘s So Close to What, Alex Warren‘s You’ll Be Alright, Kid, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR‘s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack.

The RIAA’s Class of 2025, which recognizes artists who earned their first certifications this year, includes Olivia Dean, sombr, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys and Role Model.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!