Alex Warren tops 'Billboard' Streaming Songs chart with 'Ordinary'

Alex Warren may not be #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 but at least he can boast that he's #1 on another one of the publication's charts.

His song "Ordinary" has topped the Billboard Streaming Songs chart, and it's his first-ever entry on that tally. That makes him the first artist to hit #1 with a debut entry since Tommy Richman did it a year ago with "Million Dollar Baby."

"Ordinary" is also #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has been #1 in the U.K. for six weeks and may rack up a seventh when the chart is revealed on Friday.

"Ordinary" is on the deluxe version of Alex's debut album, You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1). He's been teasing his new album while hyping a collaboration with Jelly Roll called "Bloodline."

