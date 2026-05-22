Alex Warren's ready to hit the road in North America, with some help from Ed Sheeran

After storming through Europe, Alex Warren starts the North American leg of his arena headlining tour on Memorial Day in Nashville. Alex said that when he's on tour, he finds it helpful to ask for advice from a friend who's been headlining stadiums worldwide for years now: Ed Sheeran.

"My problem is I focus really hard on these performances. And so I email Ed a lot about, like, just kind of like how to handle not having a good performance," Alex told ABC Audio. "I think it's inevitable. We're human. ... If I play five shows in a row, one of them is bound to be bad."

"And he helps me a lot with just, like, kind of realizing that we're all human and also, the issues that I have, people might not realize," he added. "And if I do, they forget about it."

Alex also told ABC Audio that another famous friend, Shawn Mendes, has given him advice about what products to use to help him maintain his voice on tour.

As for the tour itself, Alex joked to ABC Audio that the production will be "a fun time to, like, sing some depressing songs." He'll also be playing some new material, including his recent singles "Fever Dream" and "Fine Place to Die." Plus he has another new song, "Passenger," waiting in the wings.

After wrapping up his European dates, Alex wrote on Instagram, "This was the best 7 weeks of my life and shows I can't wait to tell my future kids about. THANK YOU to every single fan who showed up and made this so special. I will never forget you. NORTH AMERICA ARE YALL READY?!"

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