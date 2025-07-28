Ally Brooke honors Fifth Harmony anniversary: 'Changed my life forever'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine
By Andrea Dresdale

Sunday marked the 13th anniversary of the formation of girl group Fifth Harmony, and member Ally Brooke took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

Ally posted a montage of the group's big moments — from live performances to award shows — set to their song "BO$$." She wrote, "3 YEARS AGO TODAY FIFTH HARMONY WAS FORMED. IT CHANGED MY LIFE FOREVER. IT LEAD [sic] ME TO MY DREAMS. IT LEAD [sic] ME TO MY HUSBAND. I COULD NVER HAVE IMAGINED. FIFTH HARMONY WILL ALWAYS BE A PART OF ME. FOREVER."

In May Ally married Will Bracey, who she met when he was the tour manager for the group.

Fifth Harmony was initially put together by Simon Cowell on the TV show The X Factor. Original member Camila Cabello left in 2016, and the rest of the lineup — Ally, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Normani — officially went on hiatus in 2018.

Fans have recently been clamoring for a reunion, especially since Ally, Dinah and Lauren have been seen out and about together. In fact, when Ally posted about spending her 32nd birthday at the beach, Lauren and Dinah were in one of the photos with her.

