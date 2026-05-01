Amid health concerns, ZAYN cancels US tour dates

ZAYN's first-ever headlining arena tour just got a lot shorter.

The singer has canceled his U.S. dates following the release of his latest album, KONNAKOL. As previously reported, on April 17, the day the album came out, ZAYN posted a photo of himself in the hospital for an "unexpected" illness, from which he said he was recovering. On his Instagram Story Friday he announced that as he continues to recover, he's had to shorten the tour.

"Thank you so much for all the support and love you've shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health," he wrote. "I've felt it and it's meant the world. I've been at home recovering and I'm doing well and will be better and stronger than before."

However, he continues, "I've had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour. I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I'm really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon."

ZAYN's official website shows that right now he's only going to perform in the U.K., Mexico and South America, starting with a May 23 show in London. However, shows in Birmingham and Dublin have also been canceled.

The U.S. leg of the tour was to have started July 19 in Philadelphia.

Variety reports that ZAYN's Las Vegas residency earlier this year was a success but ticket sales for the U.S. tour have been "soft," as per seating maps on Ticketmaster.

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