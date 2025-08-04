Another 'Ordinary' day: Alex Warren still on top, 'Kpop Demon Hunters' comes in strong

Alex Warren's "Ordinary" position on top of the Billboard Hot 100 remains unchanged, as he tops the tally for a ninth week — and continues to collect celebrity fans.

At Lollapalooza on July 31, country superstar Luke Combs covered "Ordinary" and brought Alex onstage to sing it with him. Luke wrote on Instagram afterward, "My guy. Ordinary. What a song." Alex responded in the comments, "I wish one day I have an ounce of talent that you have Luke, blessed to be able to share a stage with you."

Alex also stuck around to sing two of Luke's own hits with him: "Lovin' on You" and "She Got the Best of Me."

During his own set at Lollapalooza, Alex brought Gigi Perez onstage to sing his song "Eternity" with him. Referring to both moments, Alex wrote on Instagram, "Gosh every time I post on here it seems like another insane moment that I'm so thankful for."

Meanwhile, not one but two songs from the Netflix animated film Kpop Demon Hunters are in the top 10. "Golden" by HUNTR/X is #2, while "Your Idol" by Saja Boys has jumped to #9. The soundtrack album is #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It's the first movie to spin off two top-10 hits since Encanto in 2022.

