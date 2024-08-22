Are Shaboozey and Emily Ratajkowski dating?

Random couple alert: "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" artist Shaboozey and model and author Emily Ratajkowski might be dating.

People notes the two were seen together leaving a screening of the new movie Blink Twice in New York City on Aug. 21. That spotting came after Emily was seen watching Shaboozey perform in New York on Aug. 8. Around that time, Page Six reported that the two were also seen holding hands at an album release party and dancing closely with each other all night.

In July, Page Six reported that the singer performed at an event in Long Island, then headed back to New York City, where he ate dinner with a group that included Ratajkowski. Page Six speculated that the two could have possibly met at a big Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, which they both attended.

Emily, who divorced her husband in 2022, was briefly linked to Harry Styles in early 2023 when the two were seen kissing in Tokyo.

Shaboozey has been #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for six nonconsecutive weeks with "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.