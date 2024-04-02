Are these billboards teasing a new Billie Eilish album?

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

We might be closer than ever to a new Billie Eilish album announcement.

As reported by Variety, people on social media have been sharing photos of billboards featuring phrases including "She's the headlights I'm the deer" and "Did I cross the line?" The signs also include Eilish's "blohsh" logo.

Notably, the billboard sightings come just days after Eilish changed her profile and cover photos on Facebook and Instagram to just a solid blue background.

Eilish's most recent album is 2021's Happier Than Ever. In December, she shared that a follow-up is "almost done" and revealed in February that the record is mastered.

