'Are you Justin Bieber?' Singer helps man whose car broke down on side of the road

Justin Bieber isn't just a global pop star — he's also a guardian angel. At least, he was to a man whose car broke down on the side of the road.

In a now-viral TikTok video, user @Bukumusic writes in the in-video text, "When your car breaks down and you've been trying so hard in life, it's just tough."

"You move to the big city, tryin' to make it like everybody else," the man says, complaining about "rich white girls driving by in their Lamborghinis." Then he looks off camera and says, "I could be trippin' but I think Justin Bieber just stopped to help me. Are you Justin Bieber?"

"Yeah, what's up bro? Justin," we hear the singer say off camera. The man starts grinning. "I love you, bro! Can I hug you?" "I love you, too, yes, sir," Justin says as he steps into the frame and the guy pulls him in for a hug. The man apologizes for recording, noting that he was already doing so when Justin showed up.

"What happened?" Justin asks. "Do you really wanna know?" the man replies. "Yes, bro," insists Justin. "OK, so, my life is f*****," the man says with a laugh. "Tell me, bro," Justin replies, as the man says he's going to stop recording.

When the video resumes, the man says, "Justin Bieber gives me the best prayer I've probably ever had." The in-video caption reads, "Thanks for the prayer and good energy, JB."

"God literally sent you Justin Bieber," one fan commented. "Is Justin Bieber your fairy godmother?" wrote another. Another person wrote, "Justin bieber rolls up & you just start trauma dumping. i would do this too lmao."

