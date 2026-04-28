Ariana Grande announces new album, 'petal'

AG8 is no longer a rumor or a tease: it's coming.

Ariana Grande has announced the release of a new album, petal, coming July 31. It's now available for preorder in a variety of formats. The album was executive produced and co-written by Ariana and ILYA, who also worked on Ari's albums My Everything, Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, eternal sunshine and thank u, next.

Ari describes the album as, "Something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging." On April 18, she posted on Instagram video of herself saying those words, but we didn't know what she was talking about at the time.

The album will be released while Ariana is in the middle of her Eternal Sunshine tour, which starts June 6 in Oakland, California. It's the follow-up to Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, which came out in March 2025.

Earlier in April, Ariana recorded a new message attached to the phone number she had originally set up to promote Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead. When you called the number, you heard Ariana celebrating the one-year anniversary of the album and then adding, "We're counting down the eights — oops! I mean the days. We'll see you this summer." Many fans believed — correctly, it turns out — that she was teasing her eighth album.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.