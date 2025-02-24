Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, RAYE & LISA to perform at the Oscars

Top row from left: Doja Cat/Braylen Dion; Cynthia Erivo/Mark Seliger; Ariana Grande/Katia Temkin; Bottom row from left: LISA of Blackpink/Wontae Go; Queen Latifah/Cass Bird/Good American; RAYE/Kapfhammer

The Oscars won't be featuring performances of the tunes that are nominated for best original song, but it appears there will be musical performances galore.

Wicked stars and nominees Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be performing on the March 2 telecast, as will Doja Cat, LISA of BLACKPINK, RAYE and Queen Latifah, it was announced Monday. The performances will "celebrate the filmmaking community and some of its legends."

RAYE's performance is appropriate, considering her current single is "Oscar-Winning Tears."

The Los Angeles Master Chorale will also be performing at the ceremony, which is hosted by Conan O'Brien.

More talent will be announced in the coming days.

