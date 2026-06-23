Ariana Grande has a 'Victorious' reunion with Nickelodeon co-stars

Ariana Grande, Matt Bennett and Elizabeth Gillies celebrate Nickelodeon's largest ever Worldwide Day of Play at the Ellipse on September 24, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Ariana Grande welcomed some old pals to her recent string of concerts in the LA area.

Ari posted to Instagram a carousel of photos from her Eternal Sunshine tour, and one of them showed her posing and smiling with Elizabeth Gillies and Matt Bennett, two of her co-stars on the Nickelodeon show Victorious. There were also photos of her posing individually with Elizabeth and Matt.

All three appeared on Victorious from 2010 to 2013, with Ari playing Cat Valentine, Elizabeth playing Jade West and Matt playing Robbie Shapiro. Also in the cast were Leon Thomas III, who's now a Grammy-winning musician, and Avan Jogia, who's now engaged to Halsey.

After attending the concert, Elizabeth wrote on Instagram, "You've always been a visionary who stayed true to herself and poured herself completely into her art and this tour is no exception. It's spectacular, visually stunning, deeply immersive and made me feel like I was watching a movie. It also made me feel like I was watching an artist at the top of her game."

"I’ll never understand how that voice comes out of you so perfectly and effortlessly every night but it definitely does. You were born to do this and nobody does it like you. Nobody could," she concluded.

Ariana responded in the comments, "oh my f****** goodness liz i am sobbing at this." She added, "my sweet, my dearest, my dingus, my friend, i love you so much always."

Ari's next concert is Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

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