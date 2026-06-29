Ariana Grande is launching a new perfume

With her new album coming and her tour underway, it's surprising that Ariana Grande has the bandwidth to focus on anything else — but she's launching a new perfume.

The perfume is the latest in Ariana's Cloud line of fragrances, which she launched in 2018 with the original Cloud. She followed that in 2023 with Cloud Pink. The new scent is called Cloud Aurora and launches July 14.

Ari says in a statement, "Cloud and Cloud Pink are two fragrances that will always be so close to my heart and ones that the fans continue to show overwhelming love to, even after all this time. Developing a new fragrance for this franchise was years in the making because I knew it had to be absolutely perfect in order to live within this collection and really stand on its own."

"I wanted this fragrance to feel comforting and uplifting at the same time, like wrapping yourself in the warmth and light of a vanilla-kissed daydream," she adds. The resulting fragrance is described as a blend of sugar, musk, blackcurrant, wood, florals, vanilla smoke and amber.

Meanwhile, Ariana's Eternal Sunshine tour moves on to her home state of Florida after three nights in Austin, Texas. During her June 26 show she celebrated her 33rd birthday onstage.

During that show, she changed the lyrics to her song "thank u, next" to, "Wrote some songs about Ricky/ I know he's still got my back." The subject of that line — Ari's ex Ricky Alvarez — was in the audience and was filmed reacting to the new lyric. The two were also reported to be "hanging out."

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