Ariana Grande releases 10th anniversary edition of 'Dangerous Woman'

Ariana Grande is busy preparing for her tour and the release of her new album petal, but she's somehow found time to show love to one of her previous projects.

A 10th anniversary edition of Dangerous Woman is out today on digital platforms. Originally released on May 20, 2016, the anniversary edition features new cover art and a total of 18 tracks. Those include all the bonus tracks originally released on the album's deluxe edition, two songs that were on the 2021 digital reissue and the previously unreleased song "Knew Better Part Two."

You can also preorder vinyl editions of the 10th anniversary edition from Ari's webstore, which ship on May 29.

"happy ten years of dangerous woman an album and era that will forever hold a very special place in my heart," Ari wrote on Instagram. "thank you for the love you've shown this project over the past decade and for the most beautiful and pivotal memories… i cherish them and you all more than words can say."

Dangerous Woman has been RIAA-certified three times Platinum, while several of its songs have been certified multi-Platinum, including "Side to Side," "Into You," the title track, "Everyday" and "Let Me Love You." Of those songs, "Side to Side" featuring Nicki Minaj has the highest certification: It's gone eight times Platinum.

Meanwhile, petal will be out July 31. The first single, "hate that i made you love me," is due May 29. Ariana's tour is scheduled to begin on June 6.

Here's the Dangerous Woman (Tenth Anniversary Edition) track listing:

"Moonlight"

"Dangerous Woman"

"Be Alright"

"Into You"

"Side To Side" (feat. Nicki Minaj)

"Let Me Love You" (feat. Lil Wayne)

"Greedy"

"Leave Me Lonely" (feat. Macy Gray)

"Everyday" (feat. Future)

"Sometimes"

"I Don't Care"

"Bad Decisions"

"Touch It"

"Knew Better / Forever Boy"

"Thinking Bout You"

"Step On Up"

"Jason's Song (Gave It Away)"

"Knew Better Part Two"

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