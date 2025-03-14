Ariana Grande 'simply couldn't be prouder' of brother Frankie's debut single, 'Rhythm of Love'

Ariana Grande has a lot going on right now, what with her beauty line, Wicked-related activities and the upcoming release of eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead. But she still took time to post about how excited she is that her brother, Frankie Grande, has dropped his debut single and video, "Rhythm of Love."

Ari posted part of the video for the pulsating dance track and wrote, "simply couldn't be prouder ... you are brilliant, generous and full of the most authentic and bright light in all that you do and we are so lucky to have your presence in our lives and now in this musical space!!!!"

"Rhythm of Love" is the first single from Frankie's upcoming album, which is due out this summer. Frankie landed a deal with Republic Records last year when an executive heard a handful of his songs and signed him on the spot. Frankie says, "I didn't know I had it in me. I didn't know it was possible.”

Ariana added in her message, "i'm so excited for this next chapter in your story and for the world to get to know this part of you, to know more of the colors in the rainbow that is Frankie, through this project."

"i adore this song, this album and you and i can't wait for the world to dance along and celebrate you .. p.s. this will be stuck in everyone's heads for the rest of time."

