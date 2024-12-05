Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX make 'NY Times' list of 'Most Stylish People of 2024'

Another day, another year-end list. This time, it's the New York Times choosing 2024's "63 Most Stylish People," and Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX are on the list.

Ariana shares her spot on the list with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo because, as the paper notes, "in their steadfast commitment to wearing pink and green, [they] raised the bar for dressing the part."

As for Chappell, the paper writes, "Her personas — Lady Liberty, Joan of Arc, swans white and black, to name just a few — were as unforgettable as the pop star’s hit songs and unfiltered exchanges with the press."

Of Charli, the paper writes, "The singer's influence can be summed up in two words: Brat green."

Beyonce is also on the list, due to the 10-gallon hats and Western boots she wore to promote her album Cowboy Carter. Adele's included, for wearing more than 50 different long black dresses during her recently concluded Las Vegas residency.

"Water" singer Tyla gets a nod for wearing a gown made of sand at the Met Gala, and a pair of wings and mirrored hot pants at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Other stars on the list include Demi Moore, Zendaya, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Jean Smart, Dylan from The Great British Baking Show, Reneé Rapp, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri and Apple Martin, daughter of Coldplay's Chris Martin and his ex Gwyneth Paltrow. Even viral Thai pygmy hippo Moo Deng made the list.

