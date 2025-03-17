Ariana Grande unveils track list for 'eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead'

Ariana Grande has revealed the track list for her upcoming eternal sunshine deluxe album.

Eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead will feature five new tracks: "Twilight Zone," "Warm," "Dandelion," "Past Life" and "Hampstead." It also includes an extended version of the opening track "Intro (End of the World)."

Ariana announced on Instagram earlier in March that the deluxe version of her 2024 album will be out March 28.

She is also putting out a short film called Brighter Days Ahead. It will continue the story of Peaches, the character she portrayed in the video for "we can't be friends (wait for your love)." In that video, inspired by the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Peaches visits the Brighter Days clinic and has her memories of her ex, played by Evan Peters, wiped from her brain.

