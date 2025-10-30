Ariana Grande's 'Positions' marks fifth anniversary; 'Wicked: For Good' podcast launches

Ariana Grande, 'Positions' (Republic Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

Ariana Grande's album Positions came out exactly five years ago Thursday -- Oct. 30, 2020 -- and in honor of the anniversary, her live Positions EP is being re-released.

Positions (Vevo Official Live Performances) included tracks from Ari's 2021 Vevo Live Performances of "pov," "positions," "safety net (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)," "my hair," "34+35" and "off the table (feat. The Weeknd)."

Vevo's SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, JP Evangelista, says in a statement, "This EP is a testament to the staying power of Ariana's music, artistic vision and impact on the industry as a whole."

Meanwhile, a whole range of Positions merch is now available for pre-order on Ari's online store, including a 2-LP vinyl deluxe fifth anniversary edition pressed on periwinkle vinyl. It includes all 19 tracks from the deluxe edition of the album, plus a poster and sticker sheet.

There will also be a Positions streaming party Thursday night at 5 p.m. ET on Stationhead.

When Positions was released, it debuted at #1; the title track also debuted at #1. The album spun off the single "34+35," which peaked at #2.

In other Ariana Grande news, there's a new eight-episode podcast devoted to her new movie Wicked: For Good, hosted by a Vanity Fair writer. In the podcast Ariana says, "It feels really special to finally be able to share [the movie] with the world ... we've had so many secrets for such a long time." But commenting on her Wicked journey finally coming to a close, she notes, "It's about damn time."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!