Astronomer HR exec resigns after viral 'kiss cam' moment at Coldplay concert

A second executive has resigned from tech company Astronomer following a Coldplay concert video that went viral and sparked online speculation and scrutiny.

The company confirmed Thursday that Kristin Cabot, Astronomer's chief people officer, had submitted her resignation.

"Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer. She has resigned," Astronomer said in a statement shared with ABC News.

Cabot and former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron were identified by online commenters as the two people allegedly caught on video in a "kiss cam" moment on the jumbotron at a July 16 Coldplay concert in Boston.

In the video, which quickly went viral on social media, a man and a woman are seen embracing before quickly ducking out of frame when they appear to realize they are on the jumbotron.

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin can also be heard in the video providing a play-by-play to the audience of the pair's reactions to being spotlighted on the kiss cam.

"Oh, look at these two. All right, come on, you're OK. Uh-oh, what?" Martin can be heard saying as the two hide their faces. "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy. I'm not quite sure."

Neither Byron nor Cabot have commented publicly on the matter.

Astronomer announced on July 19 that Byron had resigned from the company in the wake of the viral moment.

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the company said in a statement posted on LinkedIn at the time. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted," the statement continued. "The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO. We're continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems."

The day before Byron's resignation, Astronomer, a data company headquartered in New York, had announced that its board of directors had launched a formal investigation into the Coldplay concert incident.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the company wrote in its initial statement. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability."

Meanwhile, Billboard reports that Coldplay's streams have increased by 25% since the incident.

