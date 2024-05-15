Avril Lavigne says she'll reclaim "Breakaway," cover Green Day during new Greatest Hits tour

Avril Lavigne kicks off her Greatest Hits tour on May 22, and she's adding a few things to the set list.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast on May 15, which Avril said was her first-ever podcast appearance, Avril and host Alex Cooper discussed the fact that Avril co-wrote "Breakaway," which Kelly Clarkson later turned into a massive hit.

"The lyric used to be, 'I grew up in a small town and when the snow would fall down/ I would just stare out my window,'" Avril, who grew up in Canada, said. Kelly's version changed the lyric to rain, because she grew up in Texas.

"[I] probably will perform 'Breakaway' on the Greatest Hits tour," Avril teased. As for why she didn't record it herself, Avril said, "I just wasn't feeling it. I'm so glad it went to [Kelly]. She killed it."

Avril also shared that she's planning to cover Green Day, which was a huge influence for her, on the tour, and that her favorite songs to perform include "Girlfriend," "I'm With You," "My Happy Ending" and "Sk8er Boi."

Avril also discussed the longstanding conspiracy theory that she was replaced by a lookalike named Melissa years ago.

"I think that they've done that with other artists," Avril said. "Honestly, it's not that bad. It could be worse. I don't think it's negative ... obviously, I am me. It's so dumb."

