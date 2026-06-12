Backstreet Boys dance with dinosaurs — and 'PAW Patrol' pups — in video for new song 'Bottle Up'

Turns out *NSYNC isn't the only iconic boy band that can do a song for an animated movie.

Backstreet Boys have released their new song, "Bottle Up," from the soundtrack of the upcoming movie PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie. There's also a video for the song, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran; he seems to like doing songs for animated movies, having also penned the song "Zoo" for Zootopia 2.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie follows what happens after the pack's ship gets caught in a storm and crash lands on an uncharted island filled with dinosaurs. In the video, the group members appear on Dino Island, and sing and dance with the PAW Patrol characters, as well as the dinosaurs.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie is due in theaters Aug. 14.

Backstreet Boys resume their Into the Millennium residency at Sphere Las Vegas on July 16. It will run through Aug. 29.

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