Backstreet Boys, Goo Goo Dolls, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey booked for Stagecoach 2025

By Andrea Dresdale

Stagecoach is generally considered a country music festival, but for the 2025 edition of the event, genre is truly dead.

The headliners for next year's Stagecoach, set for April 25-27 in Indio, California, include Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and Zach Bryan — all country artists who've crossed over to the pop charts over the past couple of years — plus rising country/pop stars Dasha and Shaboozey.

But the bill also includes Backstreet Boys, Goo Goo Dolls, Nelly, Lana Del Rey, T-Pain, classic rocker Sammy Hagar, '90s rockers Creed and not one but two American Idol winners, Scotty McCreery and Chayce Beckham.

Jelly Roll says in a statement, "Last year I got to play Stagecoach for the first time and it was incredible. And I didn’t just get to play. I got to hang out as a fan of artists I love and take my daughter to see some of the best entertainers in our format. Coming back to headline Stagecoach ... is a dream — but I’ll be attending as a fan ... as well, so get ready. See you in April.”

Passes go on sale starting Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. PT at stagecoachfestival.com. Prices range from $579 for a three-day general admission pass to more than $4,000 for the Desert Diamond VIP Package.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

