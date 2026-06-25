Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter is planning new solo music

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys poses after being interviewed during the 27th annual Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive on December 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

First AJ, then Howie, now Nick.

In January, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean released his solo album, My Name Is Alexander James. In June, Backstreet's Howie Dorough dropped a solo song, the Spanish-language single "Coqui." Now it's Nick Carter's turn to do his own music.

In a video shared with E!, Nick says he's recording a new song called "First Place." He says the song is about "being in the industry and being away from your children and traveling and working really hard like all of us do as fathers, and parents in general, when we're out and away and want to be with our children."

"You just have to remind yourself why you do what you do and what's most important," he adds.

He's also included his three children — Odin Carter, Saoirse Carter and Pearl Carter — on the song. He says he wants to "teach them a little bit about harmony, which is what I've been doing my whole life with the Backstreet Boys."

"This has been my job for 33 years, but my most important job and my favorite job now is being there for my children," he notes.

Asked how they feel about singing with their dad, 5-year-old Pearl says, "Great," while 10-year-old Odin says, "It feels really special and a really nice privilege he’s given us.”

But 6-year-old Saoirse admits, "I feel like I’m gonna vomit.”

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