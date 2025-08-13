Backstreet Boys to ring in the new year at Sphere Las Vegas

Backstreet Boys still have a bunch of shows to go this month on their 21-date Into the Millennium residency show at Sphere Las Vegas, but they've already announced some extra performances at the end of the year.
Tickets for the new dates will be available via a fan club presale starting Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. PT. Another presale, which you can sign up for now, follows on Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. PT at backstreetboys.com.
