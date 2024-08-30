Barry Keoghan supports Sabrina Carpenter, names favorite song on 'Short n' Sweet'

Barry Keoghan is supporting his girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, amid the release of her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet.

Despite rumors that the pair had broken up, Barry has been publicly hyping Sabrina up on Instagram. After the pop star surprised fans with a new song called "Busy Woman" on Thursday, Barry took to the comment section of her announcement post to show her some love.

"I wrote 'Busy Woman' with jack [Antonoff] and amy [Allen] just after i turned in short n' sweet and was so sad i couldn't include it… it's one of my favorites so i wanted to give it to you as a thank you for all of the love!!!!!" Sabrina wrote.

“Lets f***** go!!" Barry commented alongside a fire emoji and the hot face emoji.

Additionally, Barry took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to officially name his favorite song on the new album.

"BED CHEM my fave just sayin m'darlin @sabrinacarpenter," Barry wrote alongside a link to listen to the album. "Tap that link lads!!"

"Bed Chem" being Barry's favorite song does not come as a shock to fans, as it is widely speculated that the track is about Sabrina's relationship with him.

"Who's the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?" Sabrina sings on the track, allegedly referencing his Irish accent and the outfit he wore the day they met in September 2023 during Paris Fashion Week.

