Benny Blanco denies he and Selena Gomez have set a wedding date

Ed Sheeran filmed a Vanity Fair lie detector test video in May, during which he was asked whether or not he'd been invited to the wedding of his pal Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez. He said yes, which was true — but it turns out that doesn't mean there's an actual wedding date.

During an interview on the Australian TV show Today, Benny was asked how he felt about Ed revealing that he'd RSVP'd to the wedding. Benny clarified that he hadn't literally sent Ed an invitation.

"I just told him, I was like, 'I'm going to have a wedding and you're gonna come to the wedding,'" Benny explained. "I guess newspapers take things out of context and stuff. Eventually, Ed will come to our wedding when we do have one, but unfortunately, we have not scheduled one yet. But we will!"

For what it's worth, Benny attended Ed's 2018 wedding to wife Cherry Seaborn.

Meanwhile, Benny, 37, is already planning the couple's future. He tells InStyle magazine, "I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing. I'm just dreaming and praying every day."

In October 2024, Selena revealed to Vanity Fair that because of her various medical issues she's unable to carry children. However, she said, "I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me."

"I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

