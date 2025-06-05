Benson Boone says 'moonbeam ice cream' is coming soon

Benson Boone's new album, American Heart, is coming out June 20, and with it, a new ice cream flavor.

Benson was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, and they got into a discussion about the line "moonbeam ice cream" in his song "Mystical Magical." Jimmy asked Benson if he'd been approached by Ben & Jerry's about creating an actual flavor of that name.

"Well Ben & Jerry's hasn't responded," said Benson. "But Häagen-Dazs [has], and then we got something coming when the album drops. We'll have, like, a — I don't know if I'm allowed to say it."

"We might see moonbeam ice cream," said Jimmy. "Moonbeam ice cream," replied Benson.

Benson also revealed that that particular lyric was the creation of his co-writer Jack LaFrantz. The two couldn't come up with a lyric while writing the song, so Jack suggested Benson simply sing "moonbeam ice cream/ taking off your blue jeans" as a placeholder until they came up with something else. Benson said eventually he realized that the lyric worked the way it was.

In addition, Benson and Jimmy talked about Benson's upcoming tour, including his signature onstage flips. Benson revealed he doesn't practice or rehearse his flips, which he claimed he's been doing since preschool. "Can you do one right now?" Jimmy asked.

Benson stood on his chair, stepped up onto Jimmy's desk and executed a perfect backflip.

"I didn't think you were really gonna do it!" yelled an astonished Jimmy.

