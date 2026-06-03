Benson Boone will have 'the time of his life' this month

Looks like Benson Boone will have some new music before he hits the road for his Wanted Man tour in July.

Benson has revealed on social media that he'll be dropping a project called "The Time of My Life" on June 26. It's not yet clear if it's a new single, a new album or perhaps — as rumors have suggested — a movie soundtrack song.

In one video, Benson sits down in a chair and props his feet up, revealing the title and release date on the bottom of his shoes. A phone then begins, prompting him to get up and answer it.

In another video, Benson walks through a puddle of water to a neon sign reading, "The Time of My Life." You can just hear him sing the first word of the song -- "I" -- before the video ends.

On his Instagram Story, he wrote, "Everything is a clue. Remember that."

Benson hasn't released new music since his 2025 album, American Heart. The video for one of the album's single, "Mr. Electric Blue," is among the music videos that will be screened June 9 at New York's Tribeca Festival, as part of the festivals Shorts programs.

The Wanted Man tour launches July 7 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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