Benson Boone confirmed for 'SNL,' gives thanks for Coachella & Brian May

It's been a busy weekend for Benson Boone.

On Friday, he performed at Coachella with Queen guitarist Brian May -- and sang Queen's signature hit "Bohemian Rhapsody" -- and then announced the release date of his new album, American Heart. On Saturday, he was announced as the musical guest for the May 3 edition of Saturday Night Live, with host Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary.

Benson took to Instagram to give thanks for everyone that had contributed to his Coachella performance, which saw him debut a new song, "Mystical Magical," alongside his better known songs including "Beautiful Things," "Slow It Down," "In the Stars" and his current hit, "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else."

"This show is by far and easily the biggest production I have ever been a part of. The work, dedication, and time to build and see out something like this is near unfathomable," he wrote. "I am so proud to have been a part of this show. @brianmayforreal I have no words. You are easily one of the most legendary musicians of all time and I cannot thank you enough for coming out."

He concluded, "I can’t wait to come back to Coachella next weekend ... I love this job, i love this life, I love music, and I love the people I have around me. God bless you all."

May, meanwhile, posted a photo of Benson leaping in the air above him while he played guitar during the performance and wrote, "This particular way of concluding 'Bohemian Rhapsody' will be hard to beat in the years to come !!! Thanks. And for Benson and his entire team, I have no words. I'm awestruck."

