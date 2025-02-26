Benson Boone celebrates 1 billion streams of 2022 single 'In the Stars'

Before "Beautiful Things" came along, Benson Boone had released two semi-successful singles: 2021's "Ghost Town" and 2022's "In the Stars." Now Benson's celebrating the fact that the latter song, which was inspired by the death of his great-grandmother at age 97, has just reached a major Spotify milestone.

"Today In The Stars hit 1Billion streams. I am absolutely speechless," he wrote on Instagram. "I think music is such a beautiful way to express emotions and experiences that you have gone through. It's impossible for me to know what anyone else goes through in this life but I hope you feel somewhat understood when you hear this song."

Benson, who also included a photo of his great-grandmother in the post, continued, "It's never easy to lose someone, but it IS such a privilege to have things that can remind you of the best parts of them."

"Whether that is this song, voicemail, or even a restaurant, everyone has their thing. Thank you for the love and support you have shown this song, and man I hope I can continue to make you feel understood. Love you guys, thank you for everything. God bless."

Meanwhile, Benson's new single, "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else," drops on Feb. 28.

