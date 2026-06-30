Best of Both (Barbie) Worlds: Miley Cyrus' signature doll has arrived

After teasing it on Instagram, Miley Cyrus has officially unveiled her signature Barbie doll.

The doll wears a look inspired by the outfit Miley wore in the "Golden Burning Sun" sequence of her music film Something Beautiful: a faux-leather hooded jacket and pants, along with pointed-toe black pumps and a microphone.

"Seeing my Barbie for the first time is a dream come true. We spent so much time really digging into the details," Miley says in a statement. "That’s something that wasn’t just important to me in designing the Barbie, but it’s also very important to my own creativity and the way that I represent myself."

"We did not miss any marks when it came down to the design of my doll from the look, the hair, the accessories, the makeup, and the structure. Every detail was purposeful, and we spent a lot of time perfecting her — not to be perfect, because that wouldn’t be representative of me, but to really get down to the details of this ... look."

And the new doll will have a lot of company. In an interview with Mattel, Miley reveals that she has an entire room in her house dedicated to Barbie dolls.

"My doll collection is very important to me. I get so excited any time that I get gifted a new Barbie. Usually it's from a friend, it's on my birthday, or it's for one of my friends who've made their own Barbie," Miley reveals.

"And my Barbie room, which is completely dedicated to the Barbie collection, is something that I know that I'll never outgrow. It's something that'll always really cherish."

The doll is now available at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Mattel Creations for a suggested retail price of $60.

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