MT-R // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Best draft picks in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.

#10. Gerald McCoy (2010, Round 1, Pick 3)

- Position: DT

- Career wAV: 69

- Pro Bowls: 6

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 140

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#9. Lee Roy Selmon (1976, Round 1, Pick 1)

- Position: DE

- Career wAV: 78

- Pro Bowls: 6

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 121

- Seasons as Starter: 9

#8. Mike Evans (2014, Round 1, Pick 7)

- Position: WR

- Career wAV: 80

- Pro Bowls: 6

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 176

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#7. John Lynch (1993, Round 3, Pick 82)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 88

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 224

- Seasons as Starter: 13

#6. Lavonte David (2012, Round 2, Pick 58)

- Position: LB

- Career wAV: 93

- Pro Bowls: 1

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 215

- Seasons as Starter: 14

#5. Warrick Dunn (1997, Round 1, Pick 12)

- Position: RB

- Career wAV: 96

- Pro Bowls: 3

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 181

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#4. Vinny Testaverde (1987, Round 1, Pick 1)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 97

- Pro Bowls: 2

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 233

- Seasons as Starter: 15

#3. Ronde Barber (1997, Round 3, Pick 66)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 109

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 241

- Seasons as Starter: 15

#2. Warren Sapp (1995, Round 1, Pick 12)

- Position: DT

- Career wAV: 117

- Pro Bowls: 7

- First-Team All-Pro: 4

- Games Played: 198

- Seasons as Starter: 13

#1. Derrick Brooks (1995, Round 1, Pick 28)

- Position: LB

- Career wAV: 142

- Pro Bowls: 11

- First-Team All-Pro: 5

- Games Played: 224

- Seasons as Starter: 14