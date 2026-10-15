Best Jacksonville Jaguars fantasy performances so far this season

Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Jacksonville Jaguars fantasy performances in the 2026 season using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Players are ranked based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best quarterback fantasy games

#5. Trevor Lawrence, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 189 Passing Yards, 0 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions

- Game: JAX vs DEN, 13-20 Loss

- Fantasy points: 6.16

#4. Trevor Lawrence, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 227 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: JAX vs CIN, 22-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 13.08

#3. Trevor Lawrence, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 182 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 25 Rushing Yards

- Game: JAX vs NWE, 35-6 Win

- Fantasy points: 19.78

#2. Trevor Lawrence, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 331 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 25 Rushing Yards

- Game: JAX vs PHI, 19-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 21.74

#1. Trevor Lawrence, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 245 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions

- Game: JAX vs CLE, 34-10 Win

- Fantasy points: 26.1

Best running back fantasy games

#5. Chris Rodriguez, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 35 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: JAX vs CIN, 22-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 9.5

#4. Bhayshul Tuten, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 72 Rushing Yards, 0 Rushing TDs, 24 Receiving Yards

- Game: JAX vs PHI, 19-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 9.6

#3. Chris Rodriguez, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 37 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: JAX vs NWE, 35-6 Win

- Fantasy points: 9.7

#2. Bhayshul Tuten, September 20, 2026

- Stats: 65 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: JAX vs DEN, 13-20 Loss

- Fantasy points: 12.2

#1. Bhayshul Tuten, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 73 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 17 Receiving Yards

- Game: JAX vs NWE, 35-6 Win

- Fantasy points: 15.0

Best wide receiver fantasy games

#5. Parker Washington, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 40 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: JAX vs NWE, 35-6 Win

- Fantasy points: 10.0

#4. Jakobi Meyers, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 40 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 2 Targets

- Game: JAX vs CLE, 34-10 Win

- Fantasy points: 10.2

#3. Jakobi Meyers, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 64 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: JAX vs NWE, 35-6 Win

- Fantasy points: 12.4

#2. Parker Washington, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 83 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 6 Targets

- Game: JAX vs CLE, 34-10 Win

- Fantasy points: 14.3

#1. Parker Washington, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 124 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 6 Receptions, 9 Targets

- Game: JAX vs PHI, 19-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 24.4

Best tight end fantasy games

#5. Nate Boerkircher, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 20 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 2 Targets

- Game: JAX vs PHI, 19-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 2.0

#4. Brenton Strange, September 27, 2026

- Stats: 32 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 3 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: JAX vs NWE, 35-6 Win

- Fantasy points: 3.2

#3. Brenton Strange, October 11, 2026

- Stats: 68 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: JAX vs PHI, 19-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 6.8

#2. Brenton Strange, September 13, 2026

- Stats: 23 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 2 Receptions, 3 Targets

- Game: JAX vs CLE, 34-10 Win

- Fantasy points: 8.3

#1. Brenton Strange, October 4, 2026

- Stats: 95 Receiving Yards, 0 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: JAX vs CIN, 22-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 9.5