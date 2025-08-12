Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Miami metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#25. Grandview Preparatory School
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 392 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#24. Westminster Academy
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Enrollment: 1,040 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#23. Riviera Schools
- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 1,185 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#22. Boca Raton Christian School
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 768 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#21. Calvary Christian Academy Fort Lauderdale
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Enrollment: 2,433 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#20. Score Academy - Boca Raton
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 87 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#19. The King's Academy
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 1,749 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#18. Hebrew Academy RASG
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 673 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#17. North Broward Preparatory School
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- Enrollment: 2,084 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. The Benjamin School
- Location: North Palm Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 1,321 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. The Cushman School
- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 789 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. Westminster Christian School
- Location: Palmetto Bay, FL
- Enrollment: 1,280 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Boca Prep International School
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 229 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Sagemont Preparatory School
- Location: Weston, FL
- Enrollment: 453 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. Scheck Hillel Community School
- Location: North Miami Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 1,360 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. Saint Andrew's School
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 1,335 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart
- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 875 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Donna Klein Jewish Academy
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 760 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Miami Country Day School
- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 1,407 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Gulliver Preparatory School
- Location: Pinecrest, FL
- Enrollment: 2,229 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Pine Crest School - Fort Lauderdale Campus
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Enrollment: 1,803 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. NSU University School
- Location: Davie, FL
- Enrollment: 1,840 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Posnack Jewish Day School
- Location: Davie, FL
- Enrollment: 920 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. American Heritage Schools, Palm Beach Campus
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 2,010 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus
- Location: Plantation, FL
- Enrollment: 3,044 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+