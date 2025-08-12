Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Orlando metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#25. Holy Cross Lutheran Academy
- Location: Sanford, FL
- Enrollment: 535 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#24. Altamonte Christian School
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL
- Enrollment: 446 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#23. Christian Learning Academy
- Location: Apopka, FL
- Enrollment: 132 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#22. Osceola Christian Preparatory School
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- Enrollment: 323 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#21. Heritage Christian School
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- Enrollment: 628 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#20. Pathways Private School
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 190 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#19. Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- Enrollment: 911 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#18. Heritage Preparatory School
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 311 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#17. The Master's Academy
- Location: Oviedo, FL
- Enrollment: 1,170 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. Orlando Christian Preparatory School
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 682 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. Leaders Preparatory School
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 169 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#14. Central Florida Preparatory School
- Location: Apopka, FL
- Enrollment: 432 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#13. Orangewood Christian School
- Location: Maitland, FL
- Enrollment: 1,052 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#12. International Community School
- Location: Winter Park, FL
- Enrollment: 372 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. Pine Castle Christian Academy
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 401 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. Crenshaw Academy
- Location: Gotha, FL
- Enrollment: 110 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. One School of the Arts & Sciences
- Location: Longwood, FL
- Enrollment: 550 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. The Geneva School
- Location: Casselberry, FL
- Enrollment: 669 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Faith Christian Academy
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 831 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Foundation Academy
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- Enrollment: 1,452 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. The First Academy
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 1,600 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Lake Mary Preparatory School
- Location: Lake Mary, FL
- Enrollment: 590 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Lake Highland Preparatory School
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 2,066 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Montverde Academy
- Location: Montverde, FL
- Enrollment: 1,397 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Windermere Preparatory School
- Location: Windermere, FL
- Enrollment: 1,600 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+