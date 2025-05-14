Best public high schools in the Orlando metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Orlando metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#25. Lake Brantley High School

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 2,719 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#24. Winter Springs High School

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 2,038 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#23. Lake Minneola High School

- Location: Lake County Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 2,176 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#22. Lyman High School

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 2,084 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#21. Freedom High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 2,623 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#20. New Dimensions High School

- Location: Osceola County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 428 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Olympia High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 2,969 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#18. Cornerstone Charter Academy High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 563 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Seminole High School

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 4,036 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#16. Lake Mary High School

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 2,684 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#15. Universal Education Center

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 31 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#14. West Orange High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 2,816 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#13. Lake Nona High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 4,362 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#12. Ridgeview Global Studies Academy

- Location: Polk County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 1,551 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#11. Crooms Academy of Information Technology

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 757 (30:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#10. Boone High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 2,780 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#9. Oviedo High School

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 2,290 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Professional & Technical High School

- Location: Osceola County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 549 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#7. Hagerty High School

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 2,495 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#6. Osceola County School for the Arts

- Location: Osceola County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 970 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#5. Windermere High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 3,079 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#4. Timber Creek High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 3,573 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#3. Winter Park High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 3,369 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#2. Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 1,453 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#1. NeoCity Academy

- Location: Osceola County School District, FL

- Enrollment: 460 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.