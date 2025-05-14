Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Orlando metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Lake Brantley High School
- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,719 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#24. Winter Springs High School
- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,038 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#23. Lake Minneola High School
- Location: Lake County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,176 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#22. Lyman High School
- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,084 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#21. Freedom High School
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,623 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#20. New Dimensions High School
- Location: Osceola County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 428 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#19. Olympia High School
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,969 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#18. Cornerstone Charter Academy High School
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 563 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#17. Seminole High School
- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 4,036 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. Lake Mary High School
- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,684 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. Universal Education Center
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 31 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#14. West Orange High School
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,816 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#13. Lake Nona High School
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 4,362 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#12. Ridgeview Global Studies Academy
- Location: Polk County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,551 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. Crooms Academy of Information Technology
- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 757 (30:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. Boone High School
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,780 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Oviedo High School
- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,290 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Professional & Technical High School
- Location: Osceola County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 549 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Hagerty High School
- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,495 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Osceola County School for the Arts
- Location: Osceola County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 970 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Windermere High School
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 3,079 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Timber Creek High School
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 3,573 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Winter Park High School
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 3,369 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School
- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,453 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. NeoCity Academy
- Location: Osceola County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 460 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.