Best public middle schools in the Miami metro area

#10. Iprep North
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 513 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,371 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,841 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 926 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. City of Pembroke Pines Charter High School
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,153 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Young Women's Preparatory Academy
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 313 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Spanish River Community High School
- School grades: PK, 6-12
- Location: Palm Beach County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,742 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Mast Academy
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,548 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. iPrep Academy
- School grades: PK, K-12
- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 824 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 1,333 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+