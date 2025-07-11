Beyoncé replaces red convertible with gold horse at Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta

Texas can hold Beyoncé's red convertible: she's switched it out for a mechanical gold horse.

Footage from the singer's Atlanta tour stop on Thursday showed her singing "16 Carriages" suspended above the audience. Instead of the red convertible she'd been performing in for previous stops, she sang while aboard the gold horse.

This change comes a day after Bey experienced a stage malfunction at a hometown show in Houston. She had been sitting in the red convertible when it began to slant and eventually tilted midair.

"Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop," she said, as seen in a TikTok video, as she held onto one of the cables holding the car. She kept it professional, smiled at the crowd and was met with applause.

When recapping the night with videos and photos on Instagram, Bey poked fun at the incident. "Sittin Sidewayz," she wrote in the caption. The homonymous 2005 song by Big Pokey and Paul Wall soundtracked the post.

USA Today reports Bey had temporarily removed "16 Carriages" from her set list after the mishap.

